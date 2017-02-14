Maslany, Levy, O'Hara to be among presenters at Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO — "Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany, "Schitt's Creek" leads Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Daniel Levy, and "Sons of Anarchy" alumnus Kim Coates will be among the presenters at this year's Canadian Screen Awards.

Staged in Toronto on March 12, the awards honour the best in Canadian TV, film and digital media.

This year's host will be comedian and "America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel.

Other presenters are set to include Oscar-nominated director Atom Egoyan and CBC personality Rick Mercer, while Toronto native Francesco Yates is lined up for a musical performance.