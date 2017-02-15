Lindsay Lohan: Support Trump, would be 'a positive thing'
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Lindsay Lohan says Americans need to come together in support of President Donald Trump.
When asked about Trump, the actress told the Daily Mail in a video interview last week, "You have to join him. If you can't beat him, join him." She said she thinks "it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support."
Lohan is offering her support for Trump despite his comments in 2004 to Howard Stern, in which Trump said of Lohan: "She's probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed."
In the newspaper interview, the 30-year-old Lohan also touched on her interest in Islam. She said she's been studying the religion and called it "beautiful." Of the possibility of becoming a Muslim herself, she said that "anything's possible."
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Most Popular
-
Three cases of measles confirmed in Halifax for first time in 9 years
-
'The thing of fairy tales:' Nova Scotia woman remarrying first husband after 40 years apart
-
Dartmouth man with child sex conviction accused of masturbating in window while kids out sledding
-
Sean Spicer just called Justin Trudeau ‘Prime Minister Joe Trudeau of Canada’