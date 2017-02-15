List of books published by Stuart McLean

Stuart McLean, the popular host of "The Vinyl Cafe," which aired on CBC Radio and select public radio stations in the United States, on podcast and online, died Wednesday.

The show featured essays, music, and stories about Dave, owner of a second-hand record store, his wife, Morley, their two children, Sam and Stephanie, and assorted friends and neighbours.

Stuart's first book about them, "Stories from the Vinyl Cafe," was published in 1995.

Here's a look at some of the many other books written by the humorist and journalist:

— "Vinyl Cafe Turns the Page" (2015)

— "Time Now for the Vinyl Cafe Story Exchange" (2013)

— "Revenge of the Vinyl Cafe" (2012)

— "Crew Office: The First Cruise" (2012)

— "The Vinyl Cafe Notebooks" (2010)

— "Lazy Sod's Guide to Pulling" (2010)

— "Extreme Vinyl Cafe" (2009)

— "Storyland: Vinyl Cafe (2008)

— "Weird Websites" (2008)

— "Chat Room Wind-Ups" (2008)

— "To a Pretty Average Father" (2008)

— "No' Rabbie: Poetry the Bard Would Not Have Put His Name To" (2008)

— "Sorry" written with Linda Macfarlane (2008)

— "A Midge in Your Hand is Worth Two Up Your Kilt: Modern Scottish Proverbs" (2007)

— "Lazy Sod's Guide to Sex" (2007)

— "Secrets from the Vinyl Cafe" (2006, won the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour)

— "A Christmas Collection" (2006)

— "Vinyl Cafe Coast to Coast Story Service" (2005)

— "Dave Cooks the Turkey" (2005)

— "Vinyl Cafe Odd Jobs" (2005)

— "At the Vinyl Cafe: The Christmas Concert" (2005)

— "The Event and Its Terrors: Ireland, Famine, Modernity" (2004)

— "Vinyl Cafe Redux" (2003)

— "Vinyl Cafe Diaries" (2003, was awarded the Canadian Authors Association Jubilee Award in 2004)

— "Uwot?!: What Those Text Messages Really Mean" (2001)

— "Vinyl Cafe Unplugged" (2000, won the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour)

— "Home from the Vinyl Cafe" (1998, won the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour)

— "Stories from the Vinyl Cafe" (1995)

— "South African Golf Courses: A Portrait of the Best" (1993)

— "Welcome Home: Travels in Smalltown Canada" (1993, won the Canadian Authors Association award for non-fiction)

— "The Morningside World of Stuart McLean" (1989, was a finalist in the 1990 City of Toronto Book Awards)