National Ballet's new season features partnership with NFB, Robert Lepage
TORONTO — The National Ballet of Canada is teaming up with the National Film Board of Canada and Robert Lepage's theatre company Ex Machina for its 2017-18 season.
The multidisciplinary production "Frame by Frame" is based on the work of the late Canadian filmmaker Norman McLaren, who founded the NFB's animation studio.
"Frame by Frame" was co-created by Lepage and the National Ballet of Canada's choreographic associate Guillaume Cote, and will have its world premiere on June 1, 2018.
The National Ballet of Canada will also feature all-Canadian choreographers in its "Made in Canada" program in March 2018.
The schedule will include Robert Binet's "The Dreamers Ever Leave You," which was originally created as a co-production with the Art Gallery of Ontario inspired by the work of Group of Seven member Lawren Harris.
The all-Canadian program will also include James Kudelka's "The Four Seasons" and "Emergence" by Crystal Pite.
Artistic director Karen Kain also announced Wednesday that the Canadian company will tour Paris for the first time in 45 years with performances of American choreographer John Neumeier's "Nijinsky" slated for October.
The new season will also feature company premieres of the California-inspired "Paz de la Jolla" by Justin Peck of the New York City Ballet, and Cote's "Dark Angels," which will be staged at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa this April in celebration of Canada's 150th birthday.
