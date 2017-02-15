'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list
A
A
Share via Email
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 12 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (-) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
2. (2) Never Never _ James Patterson and Candice Fox
3. (7) The Girl Before _ J.P. Delaney
4. (4) The Underground Railroad _ Colson Whitehead
5. (3) The Whistler _ John Grisham
6. (8) The Chemist _ Stephenie Meyer
7. (5) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien
8. (6) The Mistress _ Danielle Steel
9. (1) Babylon's Ashes _ James Corey
10. (9) I See You _ Clare Mackintosh
NON-FICTION
1. (3) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
2. (1) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear
3. (2) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
4. (6) The Undoing Project _ Michael Lewis
5. (7) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah
6. (5) The Princess Diarist _ Carrie Fisher
7. (8) Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America _ Michael Eric Dyson
8. (4) The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story _ Douglas Preston
9. (9) Insane Clown President: Dispatches from the 2016 Circus _ Matt Taibbi
10. (-) Black Edge: Inside Information, Dirty Money and the Quest to Bring Down the Most Wanted Man on Wall Street _ Sheelah Kolhatkar
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Most Popular
-
Three cases of measles confirmed in Halifax for first time in 9 years
-
'The thing of fairy tales:' Nova Scotia woman remarrying first husband after 40 years apart
-
Dartmouth man with child sex conviction accused of masturbating in window while kids out sledding
-
Sean Spicer just called Justin Trudeau ‘Prime Minister Joe Trudeau of Canada’