'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 12 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (-) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

2. (2) Never Never _ James Patterson and Candice Fox

3. (7) The Girl Before _ J.P. Delaney

4. (4) The Underground Railroad _ Colson Whitehead

5. (3) The Whistler _ John Grisham

6. (8) The Chemist _ Stephenie Meyer

7. (5) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien

8. (6) The Mistress _ Danielle Steel

9. (1) Babylon's Ashes _ James Corey

10. (9) I See You _ Clare Mackintosh

NON-FICTION

1. (3) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

2. (1) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear

3. (2) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

4. (6) The Undoing Project _ Michael Lewis

5. (7) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah

6. (5) The Princess Diarist _ Carrie Fisher

7. (8) Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America _ Michael Eric Dyson

8. (4) The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story _ Douglas Preston

9. (9) Insane Clown President: Dispatches from the 2016 Circus _ Matt Taibbi