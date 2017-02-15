Reaction to the death of Stuart McLean, host of CBC Radio's "Vinyl Cafe"

Former CBC colleagues, entertainers and politicians expressed their grief Wednesday as news spread of the death of Stuart McLean, host of CBC Radio's "The Vinyl Cafe." Here's some of the tributes friends and admirers shared:

"Stuart McLean was like a friend who made me laugh and cry at the ordinary and important things in life — families, friends and neighbourhoods."

- Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, in a statement.

"RIP Stuart McLean. A great story teller & a fine man. Condolences to Dave & Morley & all at Wongs Scottish Meat Pies. #DaveCooksTheTurkey"

- CBC-TV host and personality Rick Mercer, on Twitter.

"I wrote several #StuartMaclean parodies for '22.' They were easy to write because I was such a fan of his work. I'll miss his Canada."

- Comedian Mark Critch of the CBC show "This Hour Has 22 Minutes," on Twitter.

"This is beyond the saddest news. I adored this man's humour & storytelling. Thank you Stuart for 'Vinyl Cafe' and for being so truly (Canadian)."

- Former "Dragons' Den" star Arlene Dickinson, on Twitter.

"So sad to hear of Stuart McLean's passing. 'Vinyl Cafe' played one of my songs once & when I heard HIS voice say my name I nearly passed out."

- Musician Donovan Woods, on Twitter.

"E.B. White talked about that ineffable place where tears meet laughter. That place where you can't trust your emotions, where you find yourself falling from one to the other. When we find ourselves there, White said, we find ourselves close to the big hot fire that is truth. With his instantly recognizable voice, wisdom, tender humour, and enormous care, Stuart McLean brought so many Canadians to that truth, laughing and crying along the way. He made us feel as though we were part of his delightfully idiosyncratic 'Vinyl Cafe' family, and in so doing, he brought us all together, connecting us with stories of road trips, musical memories, and neighbourhood adventures. That lovely little family will remain in our hearts, as will Stuart."