Aboriginal leaders demanding answers in death of artist Moses Beaver

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Aboriginal leaders say indigenous artist Moses Beaver has died under what they are calling unexplained circumstances.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and Nibinamik First Nation Chief Johnny Yellowhead say Beaver, a renowned Woodlands artist, is believed to have died in a jail in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Ontario's Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services says a male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the Thunder Bay Jail on Monday night.

Spokesman Andrew Morrison says paramedics were called and the inmate was pronounced deceased at a hospital. Morrison says the matter is under investigation, but gave no other details.

Yellowhead says Beaver had struggled with mental health issues for many years and it was unclear why he was in custody.

Fiddler called the circumstances of the death "troubling" and said "we will demand an investigation into the circumstances around his passing."

"Our dear friend Moses Beaver had struggled for many years with mental health issues but we do not understand why he was in custody or the circumstances that led to his death," Yellowhead said. "It is clear that Moses needed professional help and a psychiatric assessment, and we demand to know why this didn't happen."

Beaver's sister, Mary Wabasse, died Wednesday in a collision that injured several other members of his family in Thunder Bay.