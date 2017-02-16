Museum removes artwork produced by immigrants as protest
WELLESLEY, Mass. — A museum at a small liberal arts college in Massachusetts has removed or covered dozens of artwork produced by immigrant artists or donated by foreign-born collectors to illustrate their contribution to the cultural wealth of the United States.
The Art-Less project has effectively removed or shrouded 120 works of art, or about 20
Museum Director Lisa Fischman says the Art-Less project illustrates the kind of loss that we would feel without the gifts of immigrant artists and immigrant collectors.
Museum visitor Audrey Stevens says the project is also a protest that sends a message that contribution from immigrants has made the U.S. the desirable nation it is today.