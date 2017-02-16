Ontario man reunited with $100K in "rainy day" money left inside old television
BARRIE, Ont. — Police in Barrie, Ont., are commending employees at a recycling centre after more than $100,000 was found inside an old television.
The set was dropped off at Global Electric Electronic Processing more than a year ago, but workers didn't get around to dismantling it until last month.
When they peeked inside, they found a cash box and banking records dating back to 1985.
The employees called police, who traced the records to a 68-year-old man in Bolsover, Ontario.
It turns out he had inherited the money from his parents, then put it away for a rainy day and forgot about it.
He subsequently gave the television to a family friend, who had no inkling of the treasure behind the screen, and eventually brought it in to be recycled.
