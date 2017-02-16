PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 2/12/17.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (W.W.Norton)

2. "Echoes in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

3. "Never Never" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

4. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. "Right Behind You" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

6. "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

7. "The Girl Before" by J.P. Delaney (Ballantine)

8. "Universal Harvester" by John Darnielle (FSG)

9. "The Mistress" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "My Not So Perfect Life" by Sophie Kinsella (Dial)

12. "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

13. "The Chemist" by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown)

14. "Born of Vengeance" by Sherrilyn Kenyon (St. Martin's)

15. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

2. "Killing the Rising Sun" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

3. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

4. "The Magnolia Story" by Gaines/Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

5. "Three Days in January" by Bret Baier and Catherine Whitney (William Morrow)

6. "You Are the Universe" by Chopra/Kafatos (Harmony)

7. "Big Agenda" by David Horowitz (Humanix)

8. "The Lose Your Belly Diet" by Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain)

9. "Tools of Titans" by Timothy Ferriss (HMH)

10. "The Book of Joy" by Dalai Lama/Tutu (Avery)

11. "The Whole30 Cookbook" by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

12. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

13. "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly (William Morrow)

14. "I'll Be Damned" by Eric Braeden (Dey Street)

15. "Tears We Cannot Stop" by Michael Eric Dyson (St. Martin's)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "The Apartment" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. "Alaska Nights" by Debbie macomber (Mira)

3. "A Dog's Purpose (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

4. "Whispers" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

5. "Someone to Hold" by Mary Balogh (Jove)

6. "NYPD Red 4" by Patterson/Karp (Vision)

7. "The Gangster" by Cussler/Scott (Putnam)

8. "The Murder House" by James Patterson (Vision)

9. "Dark Witch" by Nora Roberts (Jove)

10. "Brambleberry House" by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

11. "Sweet Tomorrows" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

12. "Heart of a Cowboy" by Miller/Daniels (Harlequin)

13. "Into the Firestorm" by Kat Martin (Zebra)

14. "Alaska Skies" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

15. "Falling for the Highlander" by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Hidden Figures (movie tie-in)" by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)

2. "The Cellulite Myth" by Ashley Black (Post Hill)

3. "A Dog's Purpose (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

4. "Sting" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You..." by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

6. "Britt-Marie Was Here" by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

7. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

8. "Uninvited" by Lysa Terkeurst (Thomas Nelson)

9. "Fifty Shades Darker (movie tie-in)" by E.L James (Vintage)

10. "The Shack (movie tie-in)" by William Paul Young (Windblown)

11. "The Widow" by Fiona Barton (Berkley)

12. "The Deplorable's Guide to Making America..." by Todd Starnes (Frontline)

13. "The Games" by Patterson/Sullivan (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "Malicious: A Mitchum Story" by James Patterson (BookShots)

15. "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)