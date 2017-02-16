WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended February 12th.

FICTION

1. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (W.W. Norton)

2. "Echoes in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

3. "King's Cage" by Victoria Aveyard (Harper Teen)

4. "Love from The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle (Grosset & Dunlap)

5. "Double Down: Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

6. "Pete the Cat: Valentine;s Day is Cool" by James and Kimberly Dean (HarperFestival)

7. "Never Never" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

8. "Oh, The Places You'll Go" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

9. "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

10. "Dog Man Unleashed (Dog Man ?2)" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

NONFICTION

1. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

2. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

3. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup Press)

4. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

5. "The Magnolia Story" by Chip and Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

6. "Three Days in January" by Bret Baier and Catherine Whitney (William Morrow)

7. "You Are the Universe" by Deepak Chopra and Manas C. Kafatos (Harmony)

8. "Big Agenda" by David Horowitz (Humanix)

9. "The Lose Your Belly Diet" by Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain Books)

10. "Jesus Calling" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Echoes in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

2. "King's Cage" by Victoria Aveyard (HarperCollins)

3. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (W.W. Norton)

4. "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

5. "The Secret Wife" by Gill Paul (HarperCollins)

6. "Rules of Prey" by John Sandford (Penguin)

7. "Fake Fiancee" by Ilsa Madden-Mills (Ilsa Madden-Mills)

8. "Right Behind You" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

9. "My Not So Perfect Life" by Sophie Kinsella (Random House)

10. "The Shack" by William P. Young (Windblown Media)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

2. "Auschwitz" by Miklos Nyiszli (Arcade)

3. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt and Co.)

4. "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly (HarperCollins)

5. "Food Freedom Forever" by Melissa Hartwig (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

6. "Neptune's Inferno" by James D. Hornfischer (Random House)

7. "Sous Chef" by Michael Gibney (Random House)

8. "How to Talk So People Will Listen" by Steve Brown (Baker Publishing)

9. "The Americans" by Daniel J. Boorstin (Knopf Doubleday)

10. "Elizabeth the Queen" by Sally Bedell Smith (Random House)