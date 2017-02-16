Willie Nelson to return to stage after fighting cold

SAN ANTONIO — Willie Nelson is set to return to the stage after missing several shows because of a cold.

Publicist Elaine Schock says the 83-year-old country star will perform Thursday night at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Nelson missed a three-night stint in California last week, as well as shows set for New Mexico and Arizona, because of what Schock says was a terrible cold that required rest. Prior to that, he cancelled two Las Vegas shows in late January but returned for the last three in early February.