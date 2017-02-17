The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending February 16, 2017:
Top Songs
1. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran
2. I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker), ZAYN & Taylor Swift
3. Chained to the Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley), Katy Perry
4. Million Reasons, Lady Gaga
5. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars
6. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt
7. I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk), The Weeknd
8. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
9. The Fighter (feat. Carrie Underwood), Keith Urban
10. Bom Bidi Bom, Nick Jonas & Nicki Minaj
Top Albums
1. Fifty Shades Darker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
2. Lemonade, Beyoncé
3. I Make the Static - EP, Joy Villa
4. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
5. Trolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
6. La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
7. 25, Adele
8. A Sailor's Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson
9. Joanne , Lady Gaga
10. I Decided., Big Sean
