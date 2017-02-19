Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Actor Shia LaBeouf has brought a performance-art piece against President Donald Trump to New Mexico's largest city.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2lWMbGd) that LaBeouf, along with two other artists, brought on Saturday a 24-hour live-streaming camera mounted to a wall with the message in block letters: "He will not divide us," referring to Trump. The artists want people to go up to the camera and repeat the phrase

LaBeouf told the Journal: "We are anti the normalization of division. That's it. The rest of the info is right there, chief, I got nothing else to say to you."