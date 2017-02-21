Box Office Top 20: 'Lego Batman,' 'Fifty Shades' stay on top
NEW YORK — Holdovers "The Lego Batman Movie" and "Fifty Shades Darker" led the North American box office for a second week, while Matt Damon's "The Great Wall" — a hit in China, where it was made — struggled in its domestic debut.
Warner Bros.' "The Lego Batman Movie" was No.1 again, selling $42.7 million in tickets over the four-day holiday weekend, according to final figures Tuesday from comScore. Universal's "Fifty Shades Darker," which led overseas business, earned $22.7 million Friday through Monday.
But Universal's critically panned action epic "The Great Wall," the most expensive film ever made in China with a budget of $150 million, failed to make as much of an impact as it did on the other side of the world. After racking up $171 million in China earlier this year, the North American bow of director Zhang Yimou's film netted $21.5 million. New releases "Fist Fight," the Fox comedy starring Ice Cube and Charlie Day ($14.1 million), and Gore Verbinski's "A Cure for Wellness" ($5 million) also struggled.
1. "The Lego Batman Movie," Warner Bros., $42,744,131, 4,088 locations, $10,456 average, $107,310,445, 2 weeks.
2. "Fifty Shades Darker," Universal, $22,683,970, 3,714 locations, $6,108 average, $91,380,425, 2 weeks.
3. "The Great Wall," Universal, $21,508,490, 3,325 locations, $6,469 average, $21,508,490, 1 week.
4. "John Wick: Chapter Two," Lionsgate, $18,981,463, 3,113 locations, $6,097 average, $61,173,546, 2 weeks.
5. "Fist Fight," Warner Bros., $14,121,149, 3,185 locations, $4,434 average, $14,121,149, 1 week.
6. "Hidden Figures," 20th Century Fox, $9,010,782, 2,217 locations, $4,064 average, $144,502,612, 9 weeks.
7. "Split," Universal, $8,488,990, 2,445 locations, $3,472 average, $125,054,520, 5 weeks.
8. "A Dog's Purpose," Universal, $7,472,185, 2,400 locations, $3,113 average, $52,587,695, 4 weeks.
9. "La La Land," Lionsgate, $5,640,915, 1,587 locations, $3,554 average, $134,644,981, 11 weeks.
10. "Lion," The Weinstein Company, $5,144,385, 1,542 locations, $3,336 average, $37,399,868, 13 weeks.
11. "A Cure For Wellness," 20th Century Fox, $5,004,463, 2,704 locations, $1,851 average, $5,004,463, 1 week.
12. "Rings," Paramount, $2,729,286, 1,560 locations, $1,750 average, $26,152,504, 3 weeks.
13. "Moana," Disney, $1,457,717, 424 locations, $3,438 average, $244,912,679, 13 weeks.
14. "I Am Not Your Negro," Magnolia Pictures, $1,258,942, 260 locations, $4,842 average, $3,493,364, 3 weeks.
15. "Everybody Loves Somebody," Lionsgate, $1,067,515, 333 locations, $3,206 average, $1,067,515, 1 week.
16. "Sing," Universal, $1,046,055, 561 locations, $1,865 average, $266,977,160, 9 weeks.
17. "Fences," Paramount, $1,032,350, 560 locations, $1,843 average, $55,379,319, 10 weeks.
18. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Disney, $996,014, 435 locations, $2,290 average, $528,807,482, 10 weeks.
19. "2017 Oscar Shorts," Magnolia Pictures, $783,978, 270 locations, $2,904 average, $1,824,225, 2 weeks.
20. "Moonlight," A24, $671,582, 455 locations, $1,476 average, $21,294,977, 18 weeks.
