Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart over pedophilia comments
The former Breitbart Tech editor was also dis-invited from the Conservative Political Action Conference after video of his controversial remarks sparked outrage on social media.
NEW YORK — Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned as editor of Breitbart Tech after coming under fire from other conservatives over comments on sexual relationships between boys and older men.
On Monday, he was disinvited from the Conservative Political Action Conference after video of his remarks was promoted through social media by a conservative blog, the Reagan Battalion.
Publisher Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint announced Monday that "after careful consideration" they had pulled the book, which had been high on Amazon.com's bestseller lists and was the subject of intense controversy.
Yiannopoulos said his remarks defending men and boys having sex were edited poorly.
In a statement Tuesday, Yiannopoulos said he would be wrong "to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues' important reporting."