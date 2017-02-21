Tom Petty highlights Ottawa Bluesfest lineup

OTTAWA — Veteran rockers Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers highlight a varied musical buffet for this year's RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.

Petty and company will perform on the final night of the festival, which runs from July 6-16 at LeBreton Flats.

The diverse lineup features Toby Keith and the Sam Roberts Band on opening night and Melissa Etheridge performing during the second evening.

Other performers lined up for the festival include Pink, Muse, 50 Cent, Flume, Justin Moore and LCD Soundsystem.

Advance tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.