Brit Awards co-hosts honour Michael Buble after Canadian pulled out as host

LONDON — The co-hosts of the Brit Awards paid tribute to Michael Buble on Wednesday night after the Canadian crooner was unable to host the ceremony as planned due to his son's illness.

Buble cancelled his hosting gig last month to focus on caring for his three-year-old son, Noah, who is fighting cancer.

Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis began the night by sending the 41-year-old Canadian their best wishes.

Dermot said he and Willis were honoured to host the awards, but would rather be watching Buble on stage hosting the show.

Willis said everyone at the Brits sends Buble their love and have their fingers crossed that they will "see him again next year.”

Dermot said both he and Willis were filling in with "heavy hearts" and under difficult circumstances, but were determined to do their best.

It was announced last October that Buble would headline the Brit Awards, but the following month that he revealed on Facebook that his son had been diagnosed with cancer.

Buble said that both he and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, would put their careers on hold to devote their attention to helping Noah get well.

The singer said in a statement earlier this year that Noah is "progressing well'' as he undergoes treatment.

The couple also have another son, named Elias.