Jimmy Fallon donates $100K to fund art at his high school
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Jimmy Fallon has donated $100,000 to help fund the art program at the high school he attended, with some of the money going toward the school's TV studio.
The host of NBC's "Tonight Show" is a 1992 graduate of Saugerties High School in upstate New York. Fallon tells The Associated Press in a statement that he's glad to be able to give something back. He adds: "And if anyone there wants to return the
While there's no word on a statue, district Superintendent Seth Turner thanked Fallon for the gift and joked that he's willing to completely eliminate Fallon's disciplinary record in return.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
'Everybody loved Petey': Red Top chef dies in Costa Rica swimming accident
-
What's next? N.S. experts weigh in on usefulness of classroom conditions council
-
Too far to walk? Halifax school board member asks province to cut down bus distances, pay for changes
-
Look up, look way up: Huge snowman in Halifax becoming a star