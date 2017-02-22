Manitoba entrepreneurs pitch wares to celebrities at Academy Awards

WINNIPEG — A couple of Manitoba entrepreneurs are headed to this weekend's Oscars to pitch their locally made products.

Colleen Dyck of the Great GORP Project and Peter Fehr of Gourmet Inspirations will be handing out their yummy treats in the Celebrity Luxury Gifting Suite at the Academy Awards.

Dyck will be presenting her clean energy bar, an all-natural product made on the Prairies with no artificial sugars or preservatives.

Fehr will dole out his line of gourmet sauces, in flavours like creamy peppercorn whiskey and strawberry balsamic with basil.

Dyck tells CTV Winnipeg she has two goals — to gain some exposure in the United States, where she has recently launched sales, and to "maybe get a photo with Ryan Gosling."

The Ontario-born actor is nominated for best actor for "La La Land."