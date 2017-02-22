'Norse Mythology' by Neil Gaiman tops Maclean's fiction list for second week
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 19 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
1. (1) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman
2. (2) Never Never _ James Patterson and Candice Fox
3. (5) The Whistler _ John Grisham
4. (3) The Girl Before _ J.P. Delaney
5. (-) My Not So Perfect Life _ Sophie Kinsella
6. (4) The Underground Railroad _ Colin Whitehead
7. (8) The Mistress _ Danielle Steel
8. (10) I See You _ Clare Mackintosh
9. (5) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien
10. (9) Babylon's Ashes _ James Corey
NON-FICTION
1. (1) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
2. (5) Born a Crime _ Trevor Noah
3. (3) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries From a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
4. (-) The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World _ Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu
5. (4) The Undoing Project _ Michael Lewis
6. (10) Black Edge: Inside Information, Dirty Money, and the Quest to Bring Down the Most Wanted Man on Wall Street _ Sheelah Kolhatkar
7. (7) Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America _ Michael Eric Dyson
8. (-) Not My Party: The Rise and Fall of Canadian Tories, from Robert Stanfield to Stephen Harper _ Tom McMillan
9. (2) Birds Art Life: A Year of Observation _ Kyo Maclear
10. (8) The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story _ Douglas Preston
