Playwright who inspired 'Moonlight' wins PEN award
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The playwright who inspired the Oscar-nominated movie "Moonlight" has won a prize from PEN America, the literary and human rights organization.
Tarell Alvin McCraney received an award for best mid-career playwright, PEN announced Wednesday. Suzan-Lori Parks, best known for her Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Topdog/Underdog," received a PEN award for "Master American Dramatist."
Other
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Halifax man accused of killing off-duty police officer back behind bars
-
What's next? N.S. experts weigh in on usefulness of classroom conditions council
-
Look up, look way up: Huge snowman in Halifax becoming a star
-
Too far to walk? Halifax school board member asks province to cut down bus distances, pay for changes