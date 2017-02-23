Actor Shia LaBeouf ends streaming of anti-Trump installation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Actor Shia LaBeouf is citing safety concerns in cutting the livestream from the political performance art piece that was installed in downtown Albuquerque just days ago.

The actor informed his followers via social media Thursday that the stream was taken down after gunshots were reported in the area.

He says the safety of participants was paramount.

LaBeouf and two other artists on Saturday mounted a camera to a wall with the message "He will not divide us," referring to President Donald Trump. The artists encouraged people to go to the camera and repeat the phrase.

LaBeouf was arrested in New York City last month after getting into an altercation with a man during the performance.