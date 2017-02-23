Peeling back a brand new layer on race: How Get Out takes us out of our comfort zone

He may be half of comedy duo Key & Peele, but Jordan Peele just made a horror movie.

Get Out, about a young black man meeting his white girlfriend’s parents, is the biracial Peele’s directorial debut, and, yes, it punches every hot button about race you can imagine.

Did your biracial background inform Get Out?

My being mixed, more than anything it offers me a perspective that a lot of people don’t have, and it was a perspective that was very helpful for Keegan [Michael Key] and I when writing Key & Peele.

The reality of being biracial is that in some ways you get to identify as black, in some ways people identify as white. In other ways you don’t get to identify as either. So it’s a perspective that really came in handy with Key & Peele, and I basically applied that aspect to horror. I think it’s just something that has informed my point of view.”

In the trailer, our hero Chris is warned about coming home “all bougie” (bourgeois) after visiting his girlfriend’s parents.

This film actually addresses many social fears and realities about race. One of them is the fairly common fear — I know I have as an African-American — that I’ll be perceived as a traitor in some way (by fellow African-Americans). That’s just one of the many, very real things this movie deals with or addresses.

How did you come to cast Daniel Kaluuya as Chris?

I had seen Daniel in Black Mirror and Sicario, and he’s just a very special actor. He’s extremely present, he is extremely likeable, and he came in and he absolutely crushed the audition. But he’s a tour-de-force actor and a total lead.

How important do you feel it is for black audiences to see black heroes up on the movie screen?

It’s enormously important. And I think that’s another piece of the conversation that’s been missing is that we haven’t had enough black protagonists, especially in genre films. And it’s extremely important for black people to see protagonists that are black.

But (it’s) also (important) for everyone else to go sit in a movie and identify with a protagonist that’s black, see through the eyes of somebody who’s viewing race in this way — in the way, for instance, that I view race. I think that it can be transformative.

Do you think about how white audiences are going to react?

I give it a lot of thought. The whole point for me is not to make a movie that is for one segment of the population. Get Out is supposed to work for everybody. And we’ve done a couple of screenings so far and there’s really no difference to how white people view the movie and how black people view the movie. When people hear the premise, they may think there’s a little bit more of a divide.

But that’s the beauty of story — if the story works, it doesn’t matter who you are. You’re sitting down in the theatre for that 90 minutes or two hours and you’ll see the world through the eyes of the protagonist. If Get Out does what it is designed to do, it’ll actually be a communal experience and conversation starter.