PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 2/19/17.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Lincoln in the Bardo" by George Saunders (Random House)

2. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (W.W.Norton)

3. "Echoes in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

4. "Heartbreak Hotel" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

5. "Never Never" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

6. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. "The Girl Before" by J.P. Delaney (Ballantine)

8. "Right Behind You" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

9. "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

10. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "Gunmetal Gray" by Mark Greaney (Berkley)

12. "The Mistress" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. "The Chemist" by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown)

14. "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

15. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "This Life I Live" by Rory Feek (W)

2. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

3. "Killing the Rising Sun" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

4. "The Magnolia Story" by Gaines/Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

5. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

6. "Big Agenda" by David Horowitz (Humanix)

7. "The Lose Your Belly Diet" by Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain)

9. "Three Days in January" by Bret Baier and Catherine Whitney (William Morrow)

10. "Tools of Titans" by Timothy Ferriss (HMH)

11. "The Whole30 Cookbook" by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

12. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

13. "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly (William Morrow)

14. "You Are the Universe" by Chopra/Kafatos (Harmony)

15. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "The Apartment" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. "A Dog's Purpose (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

3. "Alaska Nights" by Debbie macomber (Mira)

4. "Whispers" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

5. "The Gangster" by Cussler/Scott (Putnam)

6. "The Murder House" by James Patterson (Vision)

7. "Someone to Hold" by Mary Balogh (Jove)

8. "Big Little Lies (TV tie-in)" by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

9. "Dark Witch" by Nora Roberts (Jove)

10. "NYPD Red 4" by Patterson/Karp (Vision)

11. "Sweet Tomorrows" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

12. "Alaska Skies" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

13. "Heart of a Cowboy" by Miller/Daniels (Harlequin)

14. "Home to You" by Carr/Novak (Mira)

15. "Brambleberry House" by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Hidden Figures (movie tie-in)" by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)

2. "A Dog's Purpose (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

3. "Sting" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "Bullseye" by Patterson/Ledwidge (Grand Central)

5. "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You..." by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

6. "The Shack (movie tie-in)" by William Paul Young (Windblown)

7. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

8. "Fifty Shades Darker (movie tie-in)" by E.L James (Vintage)

9. "Uninvited" by Lysa Terkeurst (Thomas Nelson)

10. "Britt-Marie Was Here" by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

11. "Burn" by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse)

12. "The Widow" by Fiona Barton (Berkley)

13. "Big Little Lies (TV tie-in)" by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

14. "Here's to Us" by Elin Hilderbrand (Back Bay)

15. "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)