Rihanna is named Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Rihanna has been named the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year.
The Grammy Award-winning singer will receive the Harvard Foundation's Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award at a ceremony scheduled for Feb. 28.
She also supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project to provide children with access to education in more than 60 developing countries.
Previous winners include actor James Earl Jones, activist Malala Yousafzai (mah-LAH'-lah YOO'-suhf-zeye) and four U.N. secretaries general.