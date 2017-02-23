WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended February 19th.

FICTION

1. "Lincoln in the Bardo" by George Saunders (Random House)

2. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (W.W. Norton)

3. "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

4. "Echoes in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

5. "Double Down: Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

6. "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

7. "Love from The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle (Grosset & Dunlap)

8. "Oh, The Places You'll Go" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

9. "Fantastic Beasts" by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine Books)

10. "Heartbreak Hotel" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine Books)

NONFICTION

1. "This Life I Live" by Rory Feek (Thomas Nelson)

2. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

3. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Co)

4. "The Magnolia Story" by Chip and Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

5. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

6. "Big Agenda" by David Horowitz (Humanix)

7. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup Press)

8. "The Lose Your Belly Diet" by Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain Books)

9. "There's No Place Like Space" by Tish Rabe (Random House Books for Young Readers)

10. "Jesus Calling" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Heartbreak Hotel" by Jonathan Kellerman (Random House Publishing)

2. "Burn" by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse Press, LLC)

3. "The Secret Wife" by Gill Paul (HarperCollins)

4. "Gunmetal Gray" by Mark Greaney (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. "Echoes in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

6. "Mack Daddy" by Penelope Ward (Penelope Ward)

7. "Every Little Thing" by Marie Force (Marie Force)

8. "The Shack" by William P. Young (Windblown Media)

9. "Right Behind You" by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

10. "The Body in the Library" by Agatha Chrisite (HarperCollins Publishers)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

2. "Who Made God?" by Ravi Zacharias & Norman L. Geisler (Zondervan)

3. "This Life I Live" by Rory Feek (Thomas Nelson)

4. "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly (HarperCollins)

5. "Killing the Rising Sun" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt and Co.)

6. "The Founders' Key" by Larry P. Arnn (Thomas Nelson)

7. "The Plot to Hack America" by Malcolm Nance (Skyhorse Publishing)

8. "Every Living Thing" by James Herriot (Open Road Media)

9. "Ego is the Enemy" by Ryan Holiday (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. "The Last of the Duchess" by Caroline Blackwood (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)