Yale professor's guide to resisting tyranny coming next week

NEW YORK — A Yale University history professor's suggestions for resisting Donald Trump's presidency and his warnings about the demise of democracy, a list widely shared on social media, have been expanded into a book.

Timothy Snyder's "On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century" will be published next Tuesday, according to the Penguin Random House imprint Tim Duggan Books. "Tyranny" is based on a Facebook posting by Snyder that he wrote after the election last November.