Barish's 'lucky life' journey takes him to the brink of Oscars glory

THESE are sweet times for Howard Barish. More than three decades after turning away from his family’s iconic ice cream empire to pursue his storytelling dreams, Barish will hear his name read out at the 89th Academy Awards Sunday night.

Hearing it read out a second time — as winner — would be the cherry on top. But the Canadian producer — nominated for a best documentary Oscar alongside director Ava DuVernay for 13TH, their searing exploration of race and incarceration in the U.S. — is not getting greedy. It’s not in his nature.

“I don’t know if I’d say I’m nervous as much as I’m excited,” Barish tells Metro. “I’ve been in the industry a long time and got to do a lot of interesting work over the years but it’s just really, really nice to make it to this level. Not many people get to this point.”

Barish’s own journey to this point has been a meandering one. The 57-year-old describes it as “a very, very lucky life with a lot of hard work” thrown in.

He wasn’t yet in his teens when his family took Dickie Dee’s, their ice cream vending business with its trademark tricycles from Winnipeg to Toronto in the early 1970s. It was there where his filmmaking fires were lit.

“My dad had a Super 8 camera that I fell in love with,” he says. “I grew up in Thornhill, and Thornhill Secondary School was associated with, at the time, the local cable access company and they opened up the studios to students in the neighbourhood to produce a television show.

“We had a show called Friday Night Live…this is years before Saturday Night Live, years before MTV. And we had four hours of live airtime to fill where we spun records, had the drama club put on shows, did talkshows, did call-in stuff…did whatever the heck we could.”

Pastime became passion in York University’s film program and after graduation Parish put in the 20-hour days sweeping floors and driving vans to get his foot in the door. He would cut his teeth as an assistant director on a raft of CBC shows before making the move to the U.S. after winning a spot in the green card lottery. Lucky life, remember.

The most significant stroke of luck, however, may have come eight years ago when a publicist with stories she desperately wanted to tell moved into an office in the same building as Barish’s Kandoo Films in LA.

DuVernay is nothing short of a filmmaking revelation. She first got behind the lens in 2008, yet Sunday’s nomination is her second in the space of three years after Selma’s best picture nod in 2014.

“[Kandoo] was a TV and film marketing and advertising [firm],” Barish explains. “Once Ava realized that there was this sandbox of toys in the building, it didn’t take her long to come down and say ‘hey I wrote a script that I want to direct, do you want to help me produce it’? And my initial reaction was ‘no, I don’t even know you.' But it didn’t take long to realize that she’s an incredibly intelligent, articulate woman and first and foremost an incredibly passionate person.”

Success was swift. The first of their seven collaborations to date was 2010’s I Will Follow before Middle of Nowhere wowed Sundance in 2012.

“It had a profound effect on me as I watched this new filmmaker really come to light and explode,” says Barish. “I started to change the projection of my business and my own career, completely. My business when I met Ava [was] network promos and branding and image campaigns. Now over the last number of years I have changed that focus and Kandoo Films has now gone out and created a film fund that is going to back emerging filmmakers, give new voices an opportunity to tell stories where ordinarily they might not have got that shot.”

It’s unlikely any story will be as important as the one told so toweringly in 13TH however. In such deeply unsettling times, the Netflix collaboration — named after the amendment which ended slavery, but left open a loophole for another form of enforced servitude in prison — has struck a major chord. While it was fully three years in the making, 13TH was released in October as Donald Trump’s ascent to authoritarian power gathered pace on the back of a corrosive, divisive outlook.

13TH’s greatest achievement is how it encapsulates the entire breadth of America’s history of exploitation and incarceration and rams home the present day implications with clean, cold precision.

“The statistics to me were horrifying,” Barish says of the prison figures presented throughout. “As I [became] sort of a spokesperson in my little circle for all of this stuff, people were looking at me like ‘that can’t be true, that can’t be true.' That was when I was thinking ‘Oh my god, there’s data and information here that we’re going to be sharing with people that is going to find an audience’.”

Four months after its release it continues to do so. Just the week Netflix granted free public screening access for the film, given its hard-hitting historical and educational importance. In an era where new voices cry ‘fake news’, it's an all-too-real expose that couldn’t be more topical.