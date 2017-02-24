Quebec film director Xavier Dolan wins French Oscar

PARIS — Quebec film director Xavier Dolan has won the best director award at France's equivalent of the Oscars.

Dolan took home the honours for "It's Only the End of the World," while the film was also successful in the best actor and film editing categories on Friday.

The film is about a dying writer who returns home to his estranged family

"I am very touched by your recognition tonight, among all this shining talent, which is so impressive," he told the Cesar ceremony.

"For nearly 10 years now, since the very beginning, the French have always made room for me."

Gaspard Ulliel won the Cesar for best actor.

Britain's Ken Loach won the best foreign film award for "I, Daniel Blake" while Paul Verhoeven earned top honours in the best film category for "Elle."