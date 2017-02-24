Richie recovering from procedure, postpones tour with Carey
NEW YORK — Lionel Richie says he won't recover from a knee procedure in time to launch his tour with Mariah Carey next month.
The 67-year-old singer said in a statement Friday that their All The Hits Tour will be postponed until the summer. The 35-date trek was supposed to launch March 15 and wrap on May 27.
Richie said "unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100
Purchased tickets will be
