Five facts about Sunday's 89th Annual Academy Awards
LOS ANGELES — Five facts about Sunday's 89th Annual Academy Awards:
IT'S AN
#NOTSOWHITE: This is the first time in Oscars' 89-year history that black performers were nominated in all acting categories. There were no black acting nominees in 2016 and 2015. A record four black directors are nominated in the documentary feature category. And for the 84th time in Oscar history, no women were nominated for best director.
HOST WITH THE MOST: It's Jimmy Kimmel's first time hosting the Academy Awards, though he's handled the Emmy Awards twice. Bob Hope hosted the most Oscar shows with 19 appearances.
MORE MOVIES: There were more movies potentially in the Oscar mix this year. The film academy reports that 336 feature films were eligible for best picture this year, compared to 305 last year. Eighty-five countries submitted foreign language film entries.
PRESS HERE: The Oscars are broadcast around the globe, and reporters from all over the world come to Hollywood to take on the task. The film academy has issued more than 1,600 press credentials for the 89th annual Academy Awards. Stars arriving on the red carpet will be posing for more than 70 photographers.
Follow AP Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen at www.twitter.com/APSandy .
