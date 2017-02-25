Wisconsin man sent to prison for cutting off woman's finger
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 3
Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Schrap was sentenced Friday on one count of second-degree reckless injury.
A complaint says Schrap and his friends were staging a "ritualistic memorial" at his house in August to commemorate a deceased member of the Juggalos, the name given to fans of the Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse.
WBAY-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2muwxy0 ) the woman allowed Schrap to cut her arm with a machete. She also let Schrap cut off her right pinky finger.
The mother of the woman's boyfriend convinced her to go to the hospital where staff called police.
