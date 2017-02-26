Partial list of winners for 89th Academy Awards
Partial list of winners for the 89th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight."
Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, "Fences."
Sound Mixing: "Hacksaw Ridge," Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace.
Sound Editing: "Arrival," Sylvain Bellemare.
Costume Design: Colleen Atwood, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."
Documentary Feature: "O.J.: Made in America," Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.
Makeup and Hairstyling: "Suicide Squad," Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson.
