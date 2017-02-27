A Midnight Movie turn into joining a whole other genre

The show: I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (Netflix)

The moment: “Waah, waah”



Chris (Robert Longstreet) is a rich guy, clearly dirty somehow. He comes home to find Ruth (Melanie Lynskey, great) and Tony (Elijah Wood), having a blast on his sofa.

Ruth explains: Chris’s son broke into her house and robbed her. “I came here to find him,” she says. “To confront him.”

“‘How dare you? Waah waah?’” Robert says mockingly. “Like that?”

“Exactly,” Ruth says. “You can’t do that to people.”

He smiles cruelly. “You say that like it means something. Anyone can do anything if you let them. Welcome to the world.”

He offers her a payoff. She refuses. “Then I’m confused,” he says. “What do you want?”

“For people not to be a—s,” she replies.

This is one of those signal conversations, occurring just after the midpoint, where characters state the theme of the story they’re in. For the first 20 minutes, Ruth is meek. In the next 30, we watch her find her voice. Now we clearly see that her enemy isn’t just the thieves of the world — it’s the jackasses, too.

But then I also get confused, because this film (written and directed by Macon Blair), which starts off as reflective and lonely, takes one of those Midnite Movie turns into another genre altogether. I get that this is Blair’s specialty (he acted in the indie films Blue Ruin and Green Room), and that it’s considered cool — You won’t see it coming!



Here it feels like a cheat, though, not to mention a rather uninspiring moral: If you can’t beat the a—s, join ‘em.