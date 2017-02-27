Author, newspaper columnist Jay Cronley dies at 73
OKLAHOMA CITY — Author and longtime newspaper columnist Jay Cronley, whose books were made into movies starring some of Hollywood's most notable funnymen, has died at age 73.
His daughter, Samantha Noel, says her father died Sunday night at his home in Tulsa of an apparent heart attack.
A longtime columnist with Tulsa newspapers, Cronley's books include "Funny Farm," which was turned into a movie starring Chevy Chase, and "Quick Change," which was turned into a movie starring Bill Murray.
Cronley also wrote "Good Vibes," which the movie "Let It Ride" starring Richard Dreyfuss was based on.
The Tulsa World reports Cronley worked at the Tulsa Tribune for 22 years before joining the Tulsa World in 1992. His final column appeared in March 2016.
Along with his daughter, he's survived by two grandchildren and what Noel calls his "ex-wife and best friend," Connie Cronley.
