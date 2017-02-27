Bell Media names Randy Lennox new president after Mary Ann Turcke departs for NFL

MONTREAL — Bell Media has named Randy Lennox as its president following the departure of Mary Ann Turcke for a new opportunity with the NFL.

Lennox, a former executive at Universal Music Canada, joined the media giant in August 2015 as president of entertainment production and broadcasting.

Turcke was appointed Bell Media president in April 2015, replacing Kevin Crull, who left the post after demanding CTV journalists limit airtime given to an announcement by CRTC chairman Jean-Pierre Blais.

She had been with Bell Media and Bell Canada over the last 12 years.