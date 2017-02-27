Bell Media names Randy Lennox new president after Mary Ann Turcke departs for NFL
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Bell Media has named Randy Lennox as its president following the departure of Mary Ann Turcke for a new opportunity with the NFL.
Lennox, a former executive at Universal Music Canada, joined the media giant in August 2015 as president of entertainment production and broadcasting.
Turcke was appointed Bell Media president in April 2015, replacing Kevin Crull, who left the post after demanding CTV journalists limit airtime given to an announcement by CRTC chairman Jean-Pierre Blais.
She had been with Bell Media and Bell Canada over the last 12 years.
Turcke joins the NFL as president of its Digital Media and NFL Network, based in Los Angeles.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Peele trades in the laughs for genuine, gripping fear in his 'social thriller'
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
Most Popular
-
Actor Bill Paxton dies at 61 from complications after surgery
-
Boy who weighed 132 pounds at age 5 will not return to mother: N.S. judge
-
Police in Nova Scotia town investigating report of attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl
-
Hollywood's wildest twist: Oscars end in utter chaos after envelope mix-up