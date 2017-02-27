Box Office Top 20: 'Get Out' nets $33.4 million opening

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Jordan Peele's directorial debut, "Get Out," did even better in its first weekend in theatres than initially projected. The micro budget thriller pulled in $33.4 million — about $3 million higher than what was estimated on Sunday by the studios.

It easily topped the box office and unseated "The Lego Batman Movie" from first place. The "Lego Movie" spinoff earned $19.2 million in its third week in theatres .

Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter Two" took the third-place spot with $9.4 million, bringing its total to $74.8 million after three weeks, while "The Great Wall" added $9.1 million in week two. In fifth place, "Fifty Shades Darker" grossed $7.8 million, bumping the picture past the $100 million mark domestically.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theatres Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theatre locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Get Out," Universal, $33,377,060, 2,781 locations, $12,002 average, $33,377,060, 1 week.

2. "The Lego Batman Movie," Warner Bros., $19,208,097, 4,057 locations, $4,735 average, $133,214,675, 3 weeks.

3. "John Wick: Chapter Two," Lionsgate, $9,358,982, 2,954 locations, $3,168 average, $74,771,682, 3 weeks.

4. "The Great Wall," Universal, $9,125,960, 3,328 locations, $2,742 average, $34,831,600, 2 weeks.

5. "Fifty Shades Darker," Universal, $7,792,655, 3,216 locations, $2,423 average, $103,727,870, 3 weeks.

6. "Fist Fight," Warner Bros., $6,571,348, 3,185 locations, $2,063 average, $23,446,175, 2 weeks.

7. "Hidden Figures," 20th Century Fox, $5,805,737, 2,022 locations, $2,871 average, $152,746,541, 10 weeks.

8. "La La Land," Lionsgate, $4,689,292, 1,733 locations, $2,706 average, $140,949,357, 12 weeks.

9. "Split," Universal, $4,098,990, 1,901 locations, $2,156 average, $130,823,885, 6 weeks.

10. "Lion," The Weinstein Company, $3,832,257, 1,802 locations, $2,127 average, $42,840,594, 14 weeks.

11. "Rock Dog," Lionsgate, $3,704,749, 2,077 locations, $1,784 average, $3,704,749, 1 week.

12. "A Dog's Purpose," Universal, $3,572,435, 2,089 locations, $1,710 average, $57,581,040, 5 weeks.

13. "MET Opera: Rusalka (2017)," Fathom Events, $1,540,000, 900 locations, $1,711 average, $1,540,000, 1 week.

14. "Collide," Open Road, $1,512,824, 2,045 locations, $740 average, $1,512,824, 1 week.

15. "Cure For Wellness, A," 20th Century Fox, $1,401,394, 2,704 locations, $518 average, $7,496,644, 2 weeks.

16. "Moana," Disney, $827,436, 378 locations, $2,189 average, $246,027,358, 14 weeks.

17. "I Am Not Your Negro," Magnolia Pictures, $826,126, 313 locations, $2,639 average, $4,681,486, 4 weeks.

18. "Fences," Paramount, $776,093, 597 locations, $1,300 average, $56,552,381, 11 weeks.

19. "Rings," Paramount, $686,936, 719 locations, $955 average, $27,296,410, 4 weeks.

20. "Moonlight," A24, $591,202, 585 locations, $1,011 average, $22,111,526, 19 weeks.

