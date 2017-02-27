Cosby to ask judge for outside jury for criminal trial
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Actor Bill Cosby is set to return to a Pennsylvania courtroom Monday to ask a judge to bring in outside jurors in his criminal sex assault case.
The hearing comes after the trial judge Friday ruled that only one other accuser can testify at the scheduled June trial.
Prosecutors had asked that 13 other accusers testify to support charges that Cosby drugged and molested a former Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.
Investigators reopened her complaint in 2015 and it became an issue in the district attorney's race that fall in Montgomery County.
Montgomery Common Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill is presiding over the trial.
