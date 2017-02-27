From visual arts to music and film: St. John's is a cultural hot spot

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Tourism ads shot in the famous heritage district of St. John's, N.L., say the residents of those bright jelly bean row houses are at least as colourful as their homes.

It's not just hype.

Wander down Gower Street, just up from the harbour, and it's not unusual to hear the muffled notes of piano, fiddle and guitar as musicians practise.

The green, white and pink LSPU Hall on Victoria Street helped launch performers ranging from Andy Jones and Mary Walsh to Rick Mercer.

Galleries abound, featuring established and emerging talents working in every medium, from vivid watercolours that capture the island's gorgeous seascapes to whimsical mobile sculptures.

Per capita, St. John's has one of the highest concentrations of actors, writers, filmmakers, painters, dancers and musicians in Canada, according to the provincial tourism website.

"We get loads and loads of tourists," said Bonnie Leyton, owner of the Leyton Gallery of Fine Art in the heart of downtown. "They all comment on what an amazing city this is.

"It's just a creative place, and they admire creativity," she said of its residents. "Storytellers are so highly admired here" in whatever medium they choose to express themselves, she added.

"Newfoundlanders could always entertain themselves."

It's a trait that perhaps goes back to the isolation of outport communities. For generations of English and Irish settlers, entertainment on long winter nights by the fire was a good tale told with fiddle and accordion.

That genetic memory still permeates the unique culture of St. John's — drawing visitors from far and wide, said Ruth Lawrence, an actor, writer and filmmaker.

"They come and they keep coming back," she said of friends from away. "There's something about it that gets its hooks into you somehow."

Lawrence divides her time between St. John's and New Bonaventure, about three hours northwest of the capital. She said that keeps her connected to the "between world" of an older, rural Newfoundland community where a traditional set dance is still held each New Year's Day as it has been for more than a century.

Visitors are increasingly arriving from all over the world for an authentic taste of such culture, said Tourism Minister Christopher Mitchelmore.

Almost 75,000 people visited museums around the province last year, up 34 per cent from 2015, he said in an interview. Airport passengers were also up about four per cent.

And it was a banner year as four feature films and two television series were shot at various locations, generating $46 million in production activity.

"It's really putting us on the map in a big way," Mitchelmore said of "Frontier," the series starring Jason Momoa of "Game of Thrones" fame that was shot in and around St. John's.

Bob Hallett, a founding member of the folk-rock group Great Big Sea, is also a restaurateur, band manager, writer and theatre consultant who describes himself as a "musical entrepreneur."

"St. John's was, and still is to some degree, a place where entertainment is something that you do," he said. "It's not necessarily something that you buy or are passively involved in.

"People are less afraid to sing and to play and dance and laugh and take that spotlight — even if it's just at a party."

At a time when the province is in fiscal straits since offshore oil earnings tanked, the arts take on even more importance, Hallett believes.

"When money is harder to come by, Newfoundlanders look inward to their own resources," he said. "And one resource that is bottomless and endless is our own culture."

