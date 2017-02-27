Is that a joke? Oscar mix-up leads to funny memes, tweets

LOS ANGELES — The best picture Oscar blunder prompted snickering from Ryan Gosling and a cascade of politically tinged jokes on Twitter, with some even declaring Hillary Clinton the winner.

Billy Crystal tweeted : "Amazing ending. Wish that had happened on Election Day." Seth MacFarlane chimed in : "You know what the problem is -- millions of Academy members voted illegally."

The sarcasm started after "La La Land" was wrongly announced as the best picture winner. The actual winner was "Moonlight," drawing a giggle from Gosling, who was on stage with the "La La Land" cast.