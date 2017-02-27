Producer says she is very much alive after Oscars In Memoriam mixup

An Australian producer is assuring her loved ones that she is alive and well after her face was mistakenly displayed during the In Memoriam segment at Sunday night’s Oscar ceremony.

Jan Chapman — who has credits for her work on The Babadook, The Daughter and The Piano — was seen on a slide that was intended to honour Janet Patterson, a fellow Australian who worked as a costume designer.

Patterson died in October, though her family did not reveal her cause of death.

Chapman and Patterson worked together on The Piano. She had also worked on several television shows and 2015’s Far From The Madding Crowd.

“I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator,” Chapman said in an email to Variety. “I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understood that they were told that the Academy had it covered.”

The grim In Memoriam mixup was the first blooper of the evening, but it certainly was not the last.