Oscars memorial leaves out Arquette's transgender sister

LOS ANGELES — Actress Patricia Arquette says she was upset the Oscars left her transgender sister out of the "In Memoriam" tribute.

Arquette told ABC News she thought the Academy Awards "would have a little bit more respect" for the transgender community. Arquette says her sister Alexis Arquette should have been honoured because she had a great body of work and was one of few transgender artists in the business.

Alexis Arquette died Sept. 11 from a heart attack and battled HIV for 29 years.

She memorably played a trans sex worker in "Last Exit to Brooklyn" and a Boy George impersonator in "The Wedding Singer."