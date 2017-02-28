Bright like a diamond: Harvard honours Rihanna's philanthropy
A
A
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University thinks Rihanna shines bright like a diamond when it comes to philanthropy.
The Grammy Award-winning singer is being
The university says it chose Rihanna for her involvement in a number of charitable causes. She built a state-of-the-art
She also created the Clara Lionel Foundation scholarship program — named for her grandparents — for students from the Caribbean who attend college in the U.S.
Rihanna also supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, providing children with access to education in more than 60 developing countries.
Previous winners include actor James Earl Jones and activist Malala Yousafzai (mah-LAH'-lah YOO'-suhf-zeye.)
