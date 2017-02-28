Dave Chappelle to present at Canadian Screen Awards
TORONTO — American comedy star Dave Chappelle will present at the Canadian Screen Awards later this month.
The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television says he'll present the Icon Award to the homegrown comedy brand Just for Laughs.
The award recognizes "important achievements in Canada's screen industry."
Accepting the honour will be Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon and chief operating officer Bruce Hills.
Founded in 1983 in Montreal, Just For Laughs has seen many famed comedians grace its stages, including Russell Peters, Jimmy Fallon, and Louis C.K.
Chappelle, who is due to release a trio of concert specials on Netflix this year, has performed at the Just for Laughs festival as far back as 1992.
The Canadian Screen Awards will be broadcast on CBC from Toronto's Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on March 12.
