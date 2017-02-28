Mandy Moore says 'This Is Us' will have a 'bit of a cliffhanger finale'

TORONTO — Mandy Moore knows the fate of Jack on "This Is Us" but fans will have to wait much longer to find out.

"There will be a bit of a cliffhanger finale but you're not going to find out about Jack this season. Nope," the ever-affable Moore said during a visit to Toronto this week.

The hit NBC family drama — which airs on CTV on Tuesdays — is approaching its season finale on March 14 with a big question hanging over what happened to Milo Ventimiglia's character, Jack. He's the family patriarch alongside Moore's character, Rebecca.

Their story unfolds in various timelines. In scenes set in the past, we see the couple raising their twins and their adopted African-American child. In the present, Jack isn't around but we do see Rebecca as well as their children, played by Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, and Chrissy Metz.

Brown's character is grappling with drama over his birth father, while Hartley's character is trying to sustain an acting career and Metz's is struggling with her weight.

"I think the show does a great job of touching on issues that not every network television show would tackle, whether it's race relations, whether it's body image, panic attacks," said Moore.

The tear-jerker show, which was created by Dan Fogelman, has already been renewed for two more seasons.

Moore said it's activated her creative life "all over again."

"It's really just the dreamiest job I've ever had, the best job I've ever had," said the former pop star, who recently got a Golden Globe nomination for playing Rebecca.

"The opportunity to play a character from 23 to 66 and every bit and chapter of her life in between, it's just the opportunity of a lifetime."

To play the older, present-day Rebecca, the 32-year-old Moore has to sit in a makeup chair for hours.

"I own that process now," said Moore. "I'm fine to have those couple of hours to myself and help out with blow drying and holding the mirror up.

"I want to be a part of it so I don't go completely crazy."

Another source of pleasure on the show: getting to flex the vocal chops she's displayed since the start of her career, when she had hits including "Candy" and "I Wanna Be with You."

"It's fun to have music back in the fold again," said Moore, who also worked with Fogelman on the animated film "Tangled."

As Moore's star rises once again, so too are the fortunes of a choreographer who shares her name — which has led to some confusion on social media.

Mandy Moore, the famed choreographer, has made many headlines lately for her work on "La La Land."

"Poor Mandy Moore! Well, not poor Mandy Moore — she choreographed an Oscar-winning movie — but she is phenomenally talented," Moore said with a laugh.

"I just feel bad for any undue credit that comes my way and not her way for what she deserves. But she's obviously unbelievably talented. We have yet to meet each other. Hopefully our paths will cross one of these days.