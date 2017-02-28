O'Reilly says he could have been clearer about Swedish guest
NEW YORK — Fox News commentator Bill O'Reilly says he could have been clearer about a man who appeared on his show last week billed as a Swedish national security adviser.
Responding to criticism from officials in Sweden and liberal observers, O'Reilly said on Monday night's episode of "The O'Reilly Factor" that he should have explained that Nils Bildt had no role in the Swedish government.
O'Reilly said Monday that the criticism was valid, though Bildt is a consultant on national security matters.
