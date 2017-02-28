Oscar winning 'Moonlight' shines on Miami's Liberty City

MIAMI — Far from South Beach or Wynwood, "Moonlight" presents a view of Miami truly known by few outside the people who live there.

"Moonlight" won the Academy Award on Sunday night for best picture, best supporting actor and best adapted screenplay. It was nominated in five additional categories. It follows the life of a young black man as he grows up in a poverty-stricken neighbourhood while coming to terms with his own homosexuality.

Director Barry Jenkins "came from the same grounds I came from, from the same city," said Larry Anderson, a Miami Northwestern Senior High School junior who also had a role as an extra.