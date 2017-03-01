Canadian edition of U.K.'s Big Feastival launches this August in Ontario

TORONTO — A food and music festival conceived by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in the United Kingdom is coming to Canada this August.

The Big Feastival Canada will showcase music on one stage, Canadian chefs cooking live on another, and family entertainment elsewhere.

The inaugural event is slated to take place at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, northeast of Barrie, Ont., from Aug. 18 to 20.

In the U.K., the Big Feastival is hosted annually at the Cotswolds family farm of Blur bassist Alex James, who has turned his hand to making award-winning cheeses.

The Canadian event will also focus on gourmet street food, pop-up restaurants and cook-offs.

Among the chefs taking part are Canadian TV personality and restaurateur Chuck Hughes, while Weezer and Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals are the musical headliners.

Also attending are Rob Gentile of Buca and King Street Food Company in Toronto; Vancouver restaurateur Vikram Vij; Matt Demille, who hails from Ontario's Prince Edward County; Derek Dammann of Montreal's Maison Publique; Michael Hunter of Toronto's Antler Kitchen and Bar; Victor Barry of Toronto's Piano Piano; and Danny Smiles, chef at Hughes's Le Bremner in Montreal.

Also taking to the musical stage will be the Strumbellas, Basia Bulat, Choir!Choir!Choir!, De La Soul, Dwayne Gretzky, Magic!, Keane frontman Tom Chaplin and Wintersleep.

Fred Penner, PAW Patrol and Splash'N Boots will keep the kids entertained. The Farm to Fork garden will teach kids about growing food and healthy eating.

———