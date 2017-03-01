Federal government gives $3 million in funding to new Saskatoon art gallery

SASKATOON — The federal government is giving $3 million to Saskatoon's Remai Modern art gallery.

Gregory Burke, CEO of the Remai, says large gallery spaces with specialized display and art handling features are necessary for the presentation of international touring exhibitions.

He says the money will also go toward equipment such as vault systems, which will allow the museum to protect its collection and help attract significant art loans.

Ottawa’s latest contribution comes from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

In total, the federal government has provided more than $16 million to the project.

After numerous construction delays, it’s still not known when the Remai will open.